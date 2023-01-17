Madonna playing Atlanta at State Farm Arena - here's how to get tickets
ATLANTA - Pop legend Madonna is heading across North America and Europe for a massive 35-city tour, and the "Material Girl" is making a stop in Atlanta.
The "Papa Don't Preach" singer will be coming to Atlanta's State Farm Arena as part of her Celebration Tour.
Madonna's concert is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 as part of the Citi and Official Fan Club presales. Tickets for the general audience will be released at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27.
When tickets are available, you can purchase them here.
The pop star announced the tour in a star-studded video riffing on her "Truth or Dare" documentary featuring celebrity cameos including Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, and Diplo.
She'll be backed up by "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Bob the Drag Queen, who was born in Georgia and raised in Clayton County.
The complete listing for all of Madonna's North American tour dates is below:
North America dates
- Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena