Madonna playing Atlanta at State Farm Arena - here's how to get tickets

Pop legend Madonna is heading across North America and Europe for a massive 35-city tour, and the "Material Girl" is making a stop in Atlanta.

The "Papa Don't Preach" singer will be coming to Atlanta's State Farm Arena as part of her Celebration Tour.

Madonna's concert is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 as part of the Citi and Official Fan Club presales. Tickets for the general audience will be released at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27.

When tickets are available, you can purchase them here.

The pop star announced the tour in a star-studded video riffing on her "Truth or Dare" documentary featuring celebrity cameos including Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, and Diplo.

She'll be backed up by "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Bob the Drag Queen, who was born in Georgia and raised in Clayton County.

The complete listing for all of Madonna's North American tour dates is below:

