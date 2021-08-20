Police: Runaway Carrollton 15-year-old girl reportedly missing for days

article

The Carrollton Police Department is asking Georgians to help them find a runaway teenager who has been missing for days.

Officials say 15-year-old Madison Podaras was last seen on Aug. 17 around 5:30 p.m.

Podaras is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 128 pounds.

The missing teen was known to be wearing a teal hoodie, sweat pants, and white Air Force 1s.

Investigators believe she may be in the Fulton or Coweta County area.

If you have any information about where Podaras could be, please call the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451 or call 911.

