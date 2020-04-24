Madison County man accused of setting 2 fires to home

A Madison County man has been arrested for arson after officials said he set two fires to the same home several weeks ago.

Christopher Michael Tarver, 45, of Comer, has been charged with one count of arson in the first degree and one count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Authorities believe Tarver set two fires to the same home on April 11 and 12. The first blaze was set just before 8 p.m. on April 11 to the back left side of the home. The second happened shortly before 7 a.m. the next day. The fire was set to the back right side of the home, completely destroying the structure.

Tarver was already in the Madison County jail facing separate charges.