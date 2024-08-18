Man with connection to Macon murder shoots self after chase, GBI opens investigation

A man driving a car associated with a murder in Macon was spotted in Spalding County before leading a chase into Henry County where he died. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now looking into his death and has released more information.

On August 16 at around 2 p.m., a Spalding County deputy was alerted that a car associated with a homicide in Bibb County may be in his area. Just as he received the message, he said he saw the car in question drive past him.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly kept going, leading the deputy into Henry County where other agencies eventually joined the chase.

The original deputy performed a PIT maneuver, ending the pursuit.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A crash causes major delays along Highway 155 at Greenwood Industrial Parkway in Henry County on Aug. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

As the deputies and officers approached the car, they said they saw blood on the inside. The driver appeared to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officials said they tried to administer medical aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 44-year-old Wayne Fuller of Macon.

Wayne Anthony Fuller (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

No deputies or officers were injured during the incident.

Fuller's body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The GBI will also conduct an independent investigation.