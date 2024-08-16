Person of interest in Macon murder shoots self after chase into Henry County, deputies say

A person of interest in the shooting death of a woman at a Macon gas station is dead after a multi-county chase that ended along McDonough Road at Greenwood Industrial Parkway in Henry County on Friday afternoon.

Wayne Anthony Fuller Jr., 44, was wanted for questioning in the murder of 51-year-old Cotina Louise Fuller.

Cotina Louise Fuller shot and killed in Macon

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Fast Trip gas station located in the 600 block of Riverside Drive just before 11 a.m. Deputies found Cotina Fuller suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne Anthony Fuller (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators issued a statewide alert looking for Wayne Fuller.

Wayne Anthony Fuller spotted in Spalding County

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Spalding County deputies spotted Wayne Fuller's gold SUV and attempted to pull him over. He continued to travel north on Georgia Highway 155, eventually crossing into Henry County.

At around 1:40 p.m., Wayne Fuller's vehicle stopped near the intersection of Georgia Highway 155 and Greenwood Industrial Parkway. Bibb County deputies say he took his own life.

"To be clear, it was not an officer involved shooting, the entire incident was captured on video, and preliminarily, it does not appear that the suspect shot at my deputy, said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix. "Our prayers are with the family of the victim that was murdered in Bibb County. Hopefully they will get the answers and closure they need since the suspect decided to end his life before he could face them and answer them himself. The suspect chose this path and because of his choices he has also carried his own family right along with him."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A crash causes major delays along Highway 155 at Greenwood Industrial Parkway in Henry County on Aug. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4:30 and spotted crime scene tape around two vehicles, one of which appeared to be a Spalding County Sheriff's deputy patrol car.

Investigators have not officially released the relationship between the two.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says agents have been requested to investigate the incident. Bibb, Spalding, and Henry agencies are cooperating in the GBI investigation.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.