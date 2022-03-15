Macon man sentenced to prison for bank robbery days after previous release from jail

A Middle Georgia man will serve more than 17 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him of bank robbery.

Officials say on May 14, 2019, 50-year-old Macon resident Wesley Sorrow was released from federal prison after serving his time for a previous bank robbery. After living seven days in a Macon halfway house, police say Sorrow walked into the American Pride Bank on Forsyth Road and gave the bank teller a note demanding money.

After the robbery, Sorrow took the cash to the halfway house and hid it in his locker. He was caught and arrested later that day.

Authorities say Sorrow has a lengthy criminal history including the previous bank robbery, robbing two people at gunpoint, forgery, and drug charges.

"Previous federal prison time was apparently not a teaching moment for Sorrow because within a week of being released, he went right back to his bank robbing ways," said Philip Wislar, the acting special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "To anyone thinking about robbing a bank, the message from this sentence is clear. You will get caught, and when you do, you will serve a significant amount of time in prison."

On March 9, 2022, a U.S. District judge sentenced Sorrow to 210 months in prison with no chance of parole to be followed by three years of supervised release.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE