Macon man with backpack full of meth arrested on I-75 last week

A Macon man was arrested in Monroe County after he was stopped near Exit 189 on Interstate 175.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Jerry Lewis Williams of Macon was driving a Dodge Charger south on I-75 on July 11. During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle.

A backpack containing 4 kilograms of methamphetamine was found on the backseat of the vehicle.

Williams, 32, was arrested and is being held, without bond, at the Monroe County Jail. He has been charged with trafficking in cocaine, marijuana or methamphetamine.