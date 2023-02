article

A 4-month-old baby boy who was abducted by a 13-year-old in Macon has now been found safe.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced that both the baby and teen were found unharmed with the stolen vehicle at the Days Inn by Wyndham on River Place Drive.

The baby was returned to his parents. The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center for theft by taking a motor vehicle and kidnapping.