M.L. King holiday marked at Georgia Capitol

International, state, and local leaders met at the State Capitol for the historic unveiling of a new interactive display honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 35th annual tribute is a part of the weeklong commemorations leading up to the King federal holiday on Monday.

A top Canadian diplomat joined Governor Brian Kemp at Friday's event designed to reinforce Dr. King's powerful message and show how Georgians live and work every day to honor his legacy.

King's youngest daughter Rev. Bernice King also attended.

This year’s award recipients were Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the late Juanita Abernathy, renowned civil rights organizer and wife of civil rights legend Dr. Ralph Abernathy.