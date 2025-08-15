Luke's Wings steps in to bring Officer David Rose's family to Atlanta

article

The Brief Luke’s Wings provided 15 free flights to bring loved ones of fallen DeKalb County Officer David Rose to Atlanta. Rose, a 33-year-old former Marine and father of three with a fourth child on the way, was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 8 while responding to a shooting near the CDC and Emory University. The nonprofit’s Fallen Officers Transportation Assistance Program helps families of law enforcement officers travel after catastrophic injury or death.



Luke’s Wings, a national nonprofit that supports military and first responder families, says it helped bring the loved ones of fallen DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose to Atlanta.

What we know:

Through its Fallen Officers Transportation Assistance Program, the organization provided 15 complimentary airline tickets so Rose’s relatives could travel in from around the country.

Rose, a 33-year-old former U.S. Marine, was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 8 while responding to a shooting near Emory University’s campus across from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters. His wife was pregnant with their third child at the time of his death. Additionally, Rose had an older daughter from a previous relationship.

What they're saying:

"In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, Luke’s Wings quickly mobilized to ensure that Officer Rose’s loved ones could be together to honor his life while supporting one another during a time of profound loss," said Mackenzie Kiesel, Family and Communications Logistics Coordinator at Luke’s Wings. "At Luke’s Wings, we are honored to support families like Officer Rose’s during their most difficult moments. His legacy reminds us why our mission matters—and why we will continue to stand beside those who serve and sacrifice."

Luke’s Wings launched the Fallen Officers Transportation Assistance Program to provide emergency travel coordination and airfare for families of officers catastrophically injured or killed in the line of duty. Since its founding in 2008, the nonprofit has provided nearly 17,000 flights nationwide to ensure that families can be together during moments of recovery, rehabilitation or loss.

For more information about the program or to support the organization, visit www.lukeswings.org

What we don't know:

No information has been officially released about a funeral or memorial service for Officer Rose.

The officer will be honored before Atlanta's Finest 5K race this weekend and proceeds from the race will be donated to his family.

