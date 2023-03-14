Expand / Collapse search
Roswell man sentenced to 50 years for rape, child molestation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Luis Alberto Angeles article

Luis Alberto Angeles (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Roswell man will spend 50 years in prison after being convicted of rape, child molestation, and incest.

Luis Alberto Angeles, 41, was found guilty early last month for the Sept. 2016 crime. Prosecutors say a 12-year-old girl told investigators Angeles had been hurting her. Investigators were able to determine the acts happened over the course of at least four years.

Seven witnesses were called by the state during the trial, including the victim.

"Hidden in secrecy behind closed doors, this defendant did unspeakable things to a little girl. But his despicable actions have now been brought to light because of her bravery. A Cherokee County jury heard testimony, including that of the victim, and came to the unanimous decision that the defendant is, in fact, guilty of all charges," said Acting District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "Mr. Angeles is now receiving the justice he deserves, and our community is protected from this man ever hurting another child again."

Once Angeles is released from prison, he will spend the rest of his life on probation under sex offender special conditions.

To report suspected child abuse, call Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If the child is in immediate danger, call 911.