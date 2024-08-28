Ludacris responds to fans' health concerns after drinking glacier water in Alaska

article

Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris had the internet going crazy after he took an unusual drink during a trip to Alaska.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose given name is Christopher Brian Bridges, shared a video on Instagram from the surface of a glacier.

"I've never tasted fresh glacial water in my life and this is a first," Ludacris said, calling it one of his to-dos on his "bucket list."

After filling up his thermos, Ludacris tastes a sip and shouts out "Oh my God!"

Warning: Explicit language

The rapper's drink choice had many people on social media worried that it could lead to problems later.

"Be careful with glacier water!" one person wrote in Ludacris' comments. "Even though it looks fresh and clean, it’s often full of bacteria, parasites, and viruses… Microorganisms you definitely don’t want in your system.. It can make you extremely sick. Make sure to boil it first to stay safe!"

"Ur gonna be the reason we get into another pandemic," another user joked.

While the water looks pristine, experts say you should still filter the water to avoid getting viruses or other harmful bacteria.

Ludacris responds to glacier water social media response

A day after his trip to the glacier. Ludacris went on X to respond to the worried comments.

Calling himself a "water snob," the rapper said the water was the "best-tasting water in my life."

"As I drank it, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same time," he said.

"I'm here. I feel like Superman," he said.