Ludacris offering 2-night stay at Atlanta mansion for $4

Rapper and actor Ludacris is offering a few lucky fans the opportunity to live like a superstar with a stay at his Atlanta mansion.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose given name is Christopher Brian Bridges, has teamed up with Booking.com to open up his estate for a two-night stay from Sept. 3 to 5.

And don't worry, you won't have to shake your "Money Maker" to pay for it. The stay is priced at $4.04, referencing Atlanta's iconic area code.

During the stay, guests will meet Ludacris himself, have a "splash-filled backyard BBQ," enjoy a gourmet dinner at one of Ludacris' favorite French restaurants, and just live the fantasy.

Ludacris performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

"From the moment you step in, I want you to feel like you're part of the family. Whether you're chillin' by the lake, shooting hoops on the court, or catching your favorite movie in the private theater, I want you to create unforgettable lifetime memories here the same way I’ve done," Ludacris said. "It's all about good vibes and great times!"

The mansion will be available to book for four guests starting Aug. 28, 2024. The booking will be on a first-come, first-served basis, so good luck!

To learn more about the offer, visit the Ludacris Welcome To Atlanta Summer Send-Off page.