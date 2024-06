article

Atlanta's Ludacris was in Milwaukee this past weekend for a show.

After it was canceled at the last minute, he decided that he wouldn't leave his fans hanging.

The rapper popped up at the 3rd St. Market Hall for an impromptu performance with a local rapper.

Ludacris was scheduled to perform at the Tacos and Tequila Festival at Franklin Field. However, the show was canceled because of rain.