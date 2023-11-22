Ludacris' manager Chaka Zulu killed man in self-defense, prosecutors say

Murder charges against Ludacris' longtime manager Chaka Zulu have been dropped.

Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old during a fight back in Buckhead in 2022.

However, prosecutors have now determined Obafemi acted in self-defense.

The Atlanta Hawks announced Chaka Zulu (left), Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, as the ninth recipient of the Forever 404 Honors. He sits courtside with rapper Ludacris on Jan. 30 at State Farm Arena. (Courtesy Atlanta Hawks / FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office released the following statement Wednesday:

"The Atlanta Police Department made an arrest on charges determined at a standard of probable cause, which is their duty in this and all cases. The District Attorney's office investigates cases to determine what can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. Our investigation of the facts and analysis of applicable law indicates that this is an appropriate resolution of this case based on the standard of proof required. Because the defendant is now involved in a pre-indictment diversion program, we will not comment further about the matter at this time."

Obafemi was originally charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple battery after the late night shooting.