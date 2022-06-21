Ludacris to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

Atlanta rapper Ludacris will be recognized with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

The rapper and star of movies including "Fast & Furious" will be one of the 24 entertainers honored for his work in motion pictures.

Radio host Ellen K, the chair of the Chamber’s Walk of Fame selection panel, announced the selections on Friday.

LUDACRIS BUYS PRIVATE JET AS GIFT FOR GRADUATING FROM GEORGIA STATE

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, celebrated the news with a message on Twitter, saying "God is the greatest."

"Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receive a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023," Bridges wrote.

Others who will received the honor include comedian Martin Lawrence, singer Lenny Kravitz and "Fast & Furious" actor Paul Walker.

In May, Bridges was awarded an honorary Bachelor of Science degree in Music Management from Georgia State at the college's commencement.