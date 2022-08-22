Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later

article

Today marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace.

Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel.

Hawkins had plans to go to North Carolina to renew his tag, but he never made it.

More than one month after his disappearance, Hawkins' 2002 Red Ford F250 truck was found abandoned near Clairmont Road and Interstate 85 in Brookhaven. His keys were still in the ignition and his phone was in the front seat. All of his belongings were in the car.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 195 pounds.

If you have any information that could help find Hawkins, please call the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.