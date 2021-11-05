Police: Missing Brookhaven man could be in danger

article

Brookhaven police are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for over two months and could be in danger.

Officials say 52-year-old Lucky Hawkins was reported missing by his family on Sept. 3. He had last talked to them over a week before on Aug. 23.

During their investigation, officials say Hawkins' 2002 Red Ford F250 truck was found abandoned near Clairmont Road and Interstate 85.

According to officials, information gathered during the investigation makes them believe that Hawkins might be in danger.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 195 pounds.

If you have any information that could help find Hawkins, please call the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

