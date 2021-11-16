Loved ones fear missing Coweta County man was abducted

A Coweta County man vanishes without a trace.

Nearly three months later, his emotional family and police are asking for the public's help to locate any signs of him.

Family members fear that he was abducted.

Lucky Hawkins' family said Brookhaven police found his truck abandoned on September 28.

Because of what was left inside of this truck, the family believes he was taken against his will.

"I feel like something has happened horribly to my father," Hawkins' daughter April Davis said.

FOX 5 met with Davis at their home in Coweta County along with his ex-wife who showed what was left inside his car after it was found in late September.

"His keys were left in the ignition. His phone was left in the seat...All of his belongings were left in there and my father is not the type that would have left his truck unattended," Davis explained.

Investigators discovered the abandoned red Ford in a parking lot on Clairmont Road near Interstate 85 in Brookhaven.

"I believe that my father was abducted because my father as a person would not have just up and abandoned his family. He is all about family," Davis mentioned.

According to Davis, she last spoke with her father on August 22.

That was the day before he was to check out of a Union City motel.

The 52-year-old was staying there because his daughter and grandchildren were in quarantine due to COVID-19.

"My dad when he was leaving the motel. He was going to my mother's in North Carolina to get his tag renewed," she described.

But he never made it to North Carolina, and no one has seen or spoken to him in nearly three months.

After his truck was found, loved ones came back to this area to put up these flyers which led to a Davis getting a terrifying call.

"We had somebody come forth and say that they had seen and witnessed my father get into an altercation at a gas station where then he was forced into a vehicle against his will," she explained.

FOX 5 asked Brookhaven police about the possibility of Hawkins being in danger or abducted. They said investigators are looking into all aspects of his disappearance including the possibility of him going missing after an altercation.

"I'm a disaster. I can't sleep. I have nightmares," Davis said as she began to cry.

Hawkins's family is praying right now that someone can come forward and help bring him home.

"Not having any answers or explanations is the most hardest thing anyone can go through," she detailed.

Police said they're not releasing specific details about this case to protect their investigation but they're asking anyone with tips to come forward immediately.

