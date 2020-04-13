Loyal customer buys hundreds of ice creams to keep Sugar Hill business afloat

For the first time in weeks, Lori O'Brien got to stand in the same room as her mom, who has been isolated in a Norcross assisted living facility to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It was a moment full of sweetness -- figuratively and literally; donned in a mask and gloves, Lori O'Brien handed her mom a cup of ice cream.

"It's hard to talk about it, but I put the mask on and the gloves," she said, breaking into tears. "I gave her an ice cream, it was wonderful to see her, but I really wanted to hug her," Lori O'Brien said.

Isolated senior living facility residents surprised by ice cream drop-off

All 130 residents at the Mansions at Sandy Springs got to enjoy a free scoopful of a local favorite, Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub and Restaurant, located in Sugar Hill.

While the ice cream came from the O'Brien's kitchen, the free taste was powered by their Farmers Insurance agent, and now, number one customer, Tim Cooper.

"I'm in a business where I am very fortunate, where I am still able to collect income," said Cooper. "And I feel like in times like this people like us need to step up."

Traditionally, March is Daddy O'Brien's most profitable month, with the start of outdoor festivals and of course, St. Patrick's Day. But the coronavirus pandemic slashed the ice cream pub's profits by more than $20,000 in a single month.

So, Cooper opened his wallet, to help keep the business afloat.

"[They're about] $5 each, and I've bought 230 of them, so far," said Cooper. Emphasis on, so far.

Cooper plans on continuing to purchase bulk amounts of ice cream and deliver the treats to vulnerable populations and those on the front lines, already making pit stops at several local police and fire stations.

"This truly shows the American spirit when times get tough, and these are tough times," said grateful business owner, Frank O'Brien.

