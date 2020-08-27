Loved ones gather to remember COVID-19 victims send message to Governor Kemp

As the number of COVID-19 deaths in Georgia approaches 5,400, Jana Johnson Davis believes it’s important to focus on the names behind the coronavirus numbers. She and other members of the Georgia Coalition 2 Save Lives started the "Loved Ones, Not Numbers" Campaign---an effort to recognize the Georgians who have died since the virus hit the U.S. six months ago.

"As the numbers started growing, they just became numbers. We stopped learning anything about the people and we want to continue to live these Georgians’ names," said Campaign Chairwoman Johnson-Davis. “We know people have not been able to grieve and go to funerals and home-going celebrations, so we wanted to give them that opportunity to remember their loved ones."

Thursday evening, members of the campaign will gather with paper broken hearts in downtown Atlanta with those who've lost loved ones to the respiratory illness that's claimed the lives of nearly 5,400 men, women, and children in Georgia. The veteran educator hopes the gathering sends a strong message to Governor Brian Kemp who has said he will increase access to COVID-19 tests, but will not institute a mask mandate.

"We are hoping that this visual of broken hearts that will go around the National Center for Civil and Human Rights will pull at his heartstrings because he now can do more," said Johnson-Davis.

"We need to mandate masks, limit indoor dining and we need to close bars and gyms and limit gatherings to ten,” said Johnson Davis, who will urge every participant to wear masks and stand several feet apart during the event.

Coalition members plan to gather at 7:30 p.m. at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, then march to the Georgia State Capitol for a candle vigil for COVID-19 victims.

