Police successfully locate parents of lost Clayton County boy

Update: Clayton County police have identified the parents of Bam Bam and say they are speaking with officers.

Clayton County police need your help finding the parents of a little boy found walking alone late Wednesday night.

Police tell FOX 5 the unidentified boy was found walking in the area of Roy Huie Road and Stoneridge Court around midnight.

The child, who is estimated to be 3 to 5 years old, told officers that his name is Bam Bam and "he left Mommy's house."

After spending hours searching for the Bam Bam's parents, both Clayton County and Riverdale police have still had no luck reuniting them with their son.

Police described Bam Bam as being roughly 3-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 40 pounds. He was found wearing a black shirt, red and black pajama pants, and navy blue Crocks with lightning on him. Both of the boy's ears are pierced.

If you have information on where Bam Bam's parents may be please call 911 or contact Clayton County police at (770) 472-3747.

