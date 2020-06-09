Long lines, voting machines not working at various polling stations

A number of issues were reported at polling stations across metro Atlanta as voting got underway Tuesday morning for Georgia's primary election.

June 9, 2020 - Long lines at C.T. Martin Rec Center (FOX 5)

In addition to long lines, voters have said machines weren't working properly.

FOX 5's Marc Teichner said voters were having to fill out paper ballots at C.T. Martin Rec Center where machines weren't working.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms acknowledged the problems on Twitter, but urged Atlantans to stay in line.

"They should offer you a provisional ballot if the machine are not working," Bottoms said.

Bottoms said the issues were reported throughout Atlanta.

"Now being told the line is out to the street at Sandtown Recreation Center," Bottoms tweeted. "Their machines are not working either."

Ahead of Georgia's primary election Tuesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger warned voters this will be a primary unlike any they have experienced before.

"There will be lines," Sec. Raffensperger explained.

