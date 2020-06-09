Georgia Secretary of State announces investigation into voting issues in Fulton, DeKalb counties

Widespread voting issues in two Georgia counties have prompted immediate action from state officials.

Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger says his office is opening an investigation into voting problems in Fulton and DeKalb counties during the state's primary Tuesday.



"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and DeKalb counties is unacceptable. My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November’s election," Raffensperger said in a statement to FOX 5.

Widespread problems included trouble with Georgia’s new touchscreen voting system in races for president, U.S. Senate and dozens of other contests. Some voters said they joined the lines after requesting mail-in ballots that never arrived.

"Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties. But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote," Raffensperger's staement continued.

The secretary is not the only state official to launch an investigation.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) announced plans to look into "irregularities in today's primary election across Georgia, particulary in Fulton County."

Georgia postponed the primary twice because of the pandemic. The state’s March 24 presidential primary was first moved to May 19, when voters were set to choose party nominees for other 2020 races. As coronavirus infections and deaths mounted, election day was pushed back again to Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.