Police find 2 shot dead in Loganville home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Loganville
SKYFOX 5 showing police investigating Lakeside Court where officers received a report of a person shot.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Police in Loganville are at the scene of a deadly double shooting.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on Lakeside Court where police rushed to a home after receiving a report of a person shot. 

Several Loganville Police Department cars were parked outside a home near a cul-de-sac. 

Officers arrived to find two people dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details surrounding the shooting. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
 