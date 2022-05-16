Police find 2 shot dead in Loganville home

article

Police in Loganville are at the scene of a deadly double shooting.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on Lakeside Court where police rushed to a home after receiving a report of a person shot.

Several Loganville Police Department cars were parked outside a home near a cul-de-sac.

Officers arrived to find two people dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details surrounding the shooting.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

