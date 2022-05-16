Police find 2 shot dead in Loganville home
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Police in Loganville are at the scene of a deadly double shooting.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on Lakeside Court where police rushed to a home after receiving a report of a person shot.
Several Loganville Police Department cars were parked outside a home near a cul-de-sac.
Officers arrived to find two people dead from gunshot wounds, police said.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details surrounding the shooting.
