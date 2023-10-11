Wanted: Man accused of exposing himself at Locust Grove Walmart

There is a warrant out for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in the bra section at a Locust Grove Walmart.

The woman, who did not want to use her name for safety reasons, says he performed lewd acts on himself in front of her as she shopped at the Walmart on Bill Gardner Parkway.

"A male in the bra section it was sketchy," she said. "I didn’t even get to buy one before harassed or followed."

She says he circled her three times while she shopped for a new bra.

By the third time, she noticed he was exposed, pulled out her phone and confronted him.

"I asked him—not to be explicit but—what the ‘F’ he was doing," she said.

The man ran off and the woman flagged down the first Walmart employee she could find.

Walmart workers brought her back to review the surveillance videos—and called Locust Grove police—who’ve since handed the case over to Henry County, to serve the warrant for Kenneth Foster’s arrest.

"I just think it’s important to watch your surroundings," she said.

If you have any information about where Foster might be, you’re encouraged to give Henry County police a call.