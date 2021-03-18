Lockdown lifted at Fort Valley State University after active shooter alert

article

The campus of Fort Valley State University was placed on lockdown for a possible active shooter on Thursday afternoon, according to a campus safety alert.

The alert was sent around 5:15 p.m. and reads in part: "EMERGENCY! An armed person is at large on campus."

Campus officials advised everyone to shelter in place until an all-clear was given. That was given around 6:50 p.m.

Fort Valley State University was placed on lockdown on March 18, 2021. (Nick Gibson / WGXA)

Several social media posts during the lockdown show armed officers surrounding and searching the campus.

WGXA caught officials shutting gates at the school and several emergency vehicles staging on campus.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the alert.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Fort Valley is located about 25 miles southwest of Macon.

