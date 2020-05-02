Local teens organize mental health awareness prom

Hannah and Charlie Lucas told us high school students nationwide helped them crown a king and queen Saturday night.

The two organized the We Are Well virtual prom.

"The first hour is going to be a virtual red carpet," 15-year-old Lucas explained. "The second hour, we are going to have DJ Jazzy Jeff DJing."

But getting to this night was no glitz and glamour for Hannah.

COVID-19 meant no school and no senior prom for the Forsyth County student.

"We can't socialize or see our friends and that really started to take a toll on my mental health," the high school senior described.

That's an issue Hannah spent years overcoming.

"I struggled with an eating disorder, self-harm - then one night, I had a suicide attempt," Hanna revealed to FOX 5's Brian Hill.

Thankfully, she came out on the other side.

With social distancing, she worried about others with mental health challenges.

That led to Hannah and Charlie creating the prom on Instagram.

Hanna said "to really let them know that they are not alone. It's okay. I feel you. I am you, and we are going to get through it, stronger than ever."

Organizations that partnered with the two will provide health tips during the celebration.

This coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month.

Along with dressing up, Hannah and Lucas gave out cash grants to help students through the pandemic.

Hannah's suicide attempt also led to her creating the notOK app to help others.