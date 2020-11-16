Local restaurant group offers Thanksgiving feasts-to-go

Not to panic anyone, but Thanksgiving is next week. Next week. But if 2020 has competed stolen your excitement over creating a traditional holiday feast, we’ve got some good news — Buckhead Life Restaurant Group wants to do it for you.

We spent the morning at the restaurant group’s event venue 103 West, where executive chef Jeff Riedel spends every Thanksgiving season cooking turkey ... after turkey … after turkey. For nearly two decades, the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group has hosted a Thanksgiving Feast at 103 West, aimed at those who just don’t feel like spending all day in the kitchen.

This year, rather than hosting the feast at the venue, the team is offering a “Curbside Pickup Edition” of the event — which means entire meals-to-go.

Meals may be ordered online and picked up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (pickup times are available every half hour) and consist of an appetizer (butternut squash soup), a whole roasted turkey, and a long list of sides (including Berkshire Pork Sausage Cornbread Dressing, Granny Smith Apple Rosemary Dressing, sweet potato soufflé, roasted vegetables, and more.

Oh, and did we mention the pumpkin and pecan pies for dessert?

With all that cooking, Chef Jeff and the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group are clearly Thanksgiving experts — so along with learning more about the meals-to-go, we also spent the morning getting some tips on creatively using leftovers and setting a table for a family feast. And, of course, we did some taste-testing, too.

For more information on ordering a Thanksgiving Feast-to-go, click here — orders will be taken until Friday, Nov. 20. And click the video player to check out our morning getting an early start on the Thanksgiving eating!

See recipes below:

Turkey Pot Pie recipe:

3 cups Turkey

1.5 cups Veggies

½ cups Gravy

In 10” Round Pie Crust

Instruction:

Preheat oven to 425 F. Combine veggies and gravy in a bowl. Place mixture on the bottom of the pie crust. Layer with turkey and cover with crust. Bake for 30 minutes at 425F and enjoy!

Chef Pano’s Famous Leftover-Over Sandwich recipe:

2 Slices Bread

1Tbl Cranberry Sauce

1Tbl Squash Souffle

3 Slices Turkey Breast

2Tbl Stuffing

2 Tbl Cold Gravy

Griddle both slices of bread on one side. Spread the cranberry sauce on the griddled side of one toast and potato souffle on the other bread. Place the turkey slices on the potato souffle and the stuffing over the cranberry. Place the gravy over turkey breast, close the sandwich, and press.

