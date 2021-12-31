Local contestants compete on FOX’s “Next Level Chef”

Leave it to Gordon Ramsay to take the cooking competition show to the next level. Literally.

"Next Level Chef" is an all-new cooking competition series which premieres on FOX this Sunday, January 2nd. The "next level" in the title isn’t just a figure of speech — the show’s set consists of multiple physical levels, on which 15 contestants must compete in challenges that test their culinary skill and ability to adapt.

As Atlanta-based contestant Courtney Brown explains, "‘Next Level Chef’ is a cooking competition series where we have teams of chefs, and we compete on three different levels and three very different kitchen types. So, we have our gourmet kitchen at the very top, we have our home-type kitchen in the middle, and our, let’s say, very first college apartment kitchen in the basement!"

Of course, the contestants never know which kitchen they’ll end up in, which results in an added layer of stress. "This is probably the hardest, most stressful, challenging thing I’ve ever done, as far as culinary-wise," says fellow Atlanta-based contestant Kenny Everett. "I’ve seen some of the worst kitchens, I’ve seen some of the best kitchens. I’ve worked with some of the best clients, worst clients; I’ve seen it all. But this right here, ‘Next Level Chef,’ you really have to be next level."

The show’s ultimate prize is $250,000 — but only one will walk away with the money. Will it be one of the two Atlanta-area contestants? There’s only one way to find out! Catch the premiere of "Next Level Chef" Sunday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. — and then check on new episodes on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta.