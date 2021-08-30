Local brothers launch metro Atlanta custard craze

A lot of siblings fight over ice cream, whether it’s who got more or who gets to choose the flavor. But a pair of metro Atlanta brothers have teamed up thanks to ice cream, creating a local business sure to cool down even the hottest late-summer afternoon.

Simon and William McLane are the brothers behind Yōm Ice Cream, an Atlanta-based artisanal ice cream company launched in December of 2019. So, what exactly does Yōm Ice Cream produce? The brothers say the idea is to use the best-quality ingredients they can, while using the least amount as possible — in other words, maximizing the flavor while minimizing the clutter. Popular flavors including chocolate and vanilla, of course, along with pistachio, green tea, and butterscotch pecan.

Next question — where can you get it? Yōm’s custard ice cream and pops are available at a number of partner markets, restaurants, and coffee shops; a full list of locations is available here.

Of course, we always like to go "behind the scenes" — especially when there’s the chance we can taste the freshest ice cream available. Click the video player to check out our morning hanging out with the team behind Yōm Ice Cream!

