Local brothers compete on 'LEGO Masters' Season Two

If you watched the hit FOX series "LEGO Masters" during its first season last year, you know the competition looked intense. But what’s it like to actually be there in person?

"It’s even more stressful! It’s even more intense!"

Metro Atlanta resident Mark Erickson would know; he and his brother Steven are competitors on the show’s second season, which premieres on FOX 5 Atlanta tonight.

"Not only are you looking at this giant LED clock telling you how much time you have left to build this awesome piece of art, there’s all these cameras watching you," says Mark. "You’re just, like, sweating bullets!"

Adds Steven, "You’re trying to be artistic, innovative, and all this stuff, and honestly, it can be really overwhelming!"

The second season of "LEGO Masters" features a dozen new teams of two battling it out in brick-building challenges; each week, the teams will participate in wild new builds in hopes of surviving until the very end of the competition, when one team will win $100,000, the ultimate LEGO trophy and – of course – bragging rights as LEGO Masters.

Mark and Steven say they were initially approached about competing in the show’s first season but were unable to join due to timing issues; when they were asked about being part of the second season (which filmed here in metro Atlanta), they jumped at the chance.

So…how do the local brothers fare in the upcoming season? We’ll have to watch to find out! The season premiere of "LEGO Masters" airs tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta — and click the video player in this article to check out our interview with the Metro Atlanta brothers in their backyard brick-building studio.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.