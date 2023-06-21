Metro Atlanta breweries host BBQ classes this summer

It’s the first official day of summer — and what better way to mark the occasion than with some piping hot barbecue and a cold glass of beer?

This morning, we spent a little time at Decatur’s Three Taverns Craft Brewery, which is playing host to a three-hour Backyard Pitmasters BBQ class this Sunday. The class is one in a series of similar workshops happening this summer at Metro Atlanta breweries (including both Social Fox Brewing and Wild Heaven Beer next month), and is open to anyone who wants to master the art of the backyard barbecue, from choosing the right meat and firewood to slicing and serving it up.

Backyard Pitmasters offers BBQ classes in several cities throughout the south, including Nashville, Chattanooga, and Houston. Classes cost $119 per person, and include everything the participant will need. This Sunday’s class at Three Taverns will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and the brewery is located at 121 New Street in Decatur. Registration is available online, by clicking here.

Of course, we’re big fans of barbecue…and since today is the start of summer, it seemed like an appropriate day to cook some up! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning learning from the Backyard Pitmasters!