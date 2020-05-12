Local BBQ restaurants deliver meals to healthcare heroes

There are a lot of ways to say “thank you” — but for some of Metro Atlanta’s top BBQ restaurants, the best way to say it is through food.

Brookhaven’s Dixie Q BBQ and Atlanta’s DAS BBQ have joined forces to deliver food to local hospitals, including Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Northside Hospital, Grady Health System, and Piedmont Healthcare. Says Scott Serpas, Executive Chef and Pit Master at Dixie Q BBQ: “A group of guys in Brookhaven got together and formulated a crew to help us put together some gift packages and we are doing lunches and dinner for the first responders, and try to give back to the people who are here for us every day — not just during this pandemic, but every day.”

The donated meals are made possible through a GoFundMe page created by The 1788s, a social group made up of local businesspeople who choose to remain anonymous. The initiative, called Healthcare Heroes ATL, started with gift card deliveries to local medical workers, but quickly expanded to the full meals, which include the kind of food that’s made both restaurants local favorites.

“So you know Dixie Q is a BBQ restaurant in Brookhaven, and DAS BBQ is also joining us. We do BBQ sandwiches, we are doing some difference sides — mac and cheese, chips, coleslaw — and we are doing cookies and stuff and different sauces, as well.”

Serpas says Healthcare Heroes ATL isn’t just a win for meal recipients, but also a win for the restaurants themselves. “It gives people something to do, and gives some of our staff more hours,” he says. “And we are also giving back 20-percent of all the proceeds, as well, to help supplement so me of that money raised.”

As of last Thursday, the page had raised more than $27,000. More information and the link to donate to Healthcare Heroes ATL may be found here.