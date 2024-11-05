Loaded gun found in child's backpack at Marietta preschool

article

Police in Marietta are working to see if charges will be filed after a loaded gun was found by a student at an elementary school.

The discovery happened on Monday morning at the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center.

In a letter to parents, Marietta City Schools Director of Early Learning Christine Ramirez said that the child found the gun in their backpack while looking for their lunch.

The child reportedly told their teacher, who removed the bag immediately and called the police.

According to Ramirez, the child's regular bag had broken, and their parent gave them another bag without realizing the weapon was inside.

"MPD confirmed there was no intent to harm by the student or parent, and the teacher confirmed the gun was never displayed in the classroom," she wrote.

The Marietta Police Department is investigating the incident and has not determined whether the parent will face charges.