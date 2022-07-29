Metro Atlanta food truck looking for community's help to win $20,000

The Loaded Burger is a finalist for a national competition known as the Hype the Havarti Food Truck Challenge.

The burger-themed food truck beat out thousands of other trucks to make the top 10 finalist list. Finalists had to come up with a creative and delicious way to use Havarti cheese on their menu.

The Loaded Burger used their Mac and Cheese burger, and it made a huge impact. It is the number one seller on their menu, and now has given owners Vanita and Michael Renner a chance to win $20,000.

They are the only Atlanta based truck in the competition, and are looking for some help from the community to earn the top spot.

Show them some love and vote for their Havarti Mac & Cheese burger from now until July 31. Follow them on social media @TheLoadedBurger Click here to cast your vote!