Live Nation announces Concert Week offering $25 tickets to 5K shows

Live Nation is celebrating a decade of Concert Week, offering music and comedy enthusiasts in the U.S. and Canada access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows throughout the year for just $25. This limited-time ticket promotion will be available from May 8 to May 14.

SOME OF THE SHOWS IN ATLANTA

New Kids on the Block – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – July 26

Green Day – Truist Park – August 28

21 Savage – Lakewood Amphitheatre June 16

Slash – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – August 8

Tim McGraw – State Farm Arena – June 14

T-Pain with T.I. - Lakewood Amphitheatre – June 29

Crowded House – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – August 30

In addition to its milestone anniversary, Live Nation has expanded Concert Week globally to over 20 countries, including Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East. Throughout May, Live Nation will host Concert Week celebrations worldwide, featuring special offers, promotions, and giveaways for fans. To find out more about each country’s Concert Week offer, visit your country’s Live Nation webpage.

For U.S. and Canadian fans, Concert Week marks the beginning of the summer concert season, sparking excitement as they prepare to attend live performances from their favorite artists.

The $25 ticket offer includes over 900 artists across various genres, including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, and Comedy. From 21 Savage to Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Janet Jackson, and beyond, Concert Week offers something for everyone, featuring artists performing at venues of all sizes.

Here's how Concert Week works:

From May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to view the full list of participating events.

Select a show labeled "Concert Week Promotion," add the ticket(s) to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

To find participating shows, fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by events, venues, or artists. Additionally, fans can set their location to find nearby participating shows.

Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access on May 7. General on-sale begins on May 8 at 10 am ET through May 14 at 11:59 pm ET at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

T-Mobile customers can enjoy 24-hour early access to $25 all-in tickets starting on May 7 at 10 am ET. Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets and earn Cash Back on May 7 from 10 am ET through 11:59 pm ET.

Concertgoers can also use Hilton Honors Points to pay for select Concert Week shows by connecting their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts.

Here are some additional details:

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost.

Taxes will be added at checkout as applicable.

Concert Week tickets are available for select Live Nation events while supplies last.

For global participants, Concert Week is available in various countries throughout May, including Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.