Lithonia woman convicted of shooting husband to death

DeKalb County prosecutors said Wednesday a jury found a Lithonia woman guilty of killing her husband in 2019.

District Attorney Sherry Boston said 48-year-old Aimee Heyward was found guilty of shooting her husband, 49-year-old Bruce Heyward, to death on Feb. 25, 2019, at their home on Edenberry Way.

Police allegedly found Bruce Heyward in the front entryway of the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was able to tell police his wife shot him before he was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors said officers were at the house earlier to address a domestic dispute, but neither spouse agreed to be separated for the evening. Police attempted to separate them into different bedrooms, but Bruce Heyward allegedly called 911 in the middle of the night to say Aimee Heyward had forced her way into his room and held a gun to his head. She shot him in the chest while he was on the phone.

The couple's 16-year-old daughter was home and tried to help her father.

Police later found Aimee Heyward walking in the DeKalb County neighborhood with a backpack containing a 9mm shell casing, prosecutors said. K9s found the alleged murder weapon in a nearby storm drain.

Aimee Heyward will be sentenced for charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Senior Assistant District Attorneys Tauri Thomas and Oto Ekpo prosecuted the case with assistance from DA Investigator Sam Washington and Victim Advocate Tonesha Bivins. Detective Keith McQuilkin with the DeKalb County Police Department led the initial investigation.

