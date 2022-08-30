Lithonia police seeking tips in K-9 shooting, death

A shooting in Lithonia left a K-9 officer critically injured, resulting in the decision to euthanize him. The Lithonia Police Department is now planning a memorial service for Perro, the beloved K-9 officer. They're also working to determine who shot the dog and why.

Police say K-9 Officer Perro disappeared around 2 p.m. Sunday near Flakes Mill Road and River Road after escaping from his handler's backyard.

Members of the Henry County Police Department, DeKalb Police Department, DeKalb County Animal Control and local volunteers joined Lithonia Police in the search for Perro.

Early Monday morning, DeKalb Animal Control located the K-9. He had been shot. Workers rushed him to the vet. The gunshot wound caused significant damage and the emergency decision was made to put Perro down.

Early on in the investigation, officials couldn't say where he was shot or if there were any calls of a nuisance dog, or a dog being shot during the period that Perro went missing.

According to the police chief, the dog's K-9 handler Major Patterson and his family are devastated. Other members of the department are also mourning the loss of one of their own.

The police are asking anyone with information on this incident to reach out to the Lithonia Police Department.