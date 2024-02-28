Expand / Collapse search

Lithonia man found guilty of stabbing mother to death 4 years ago

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Lithonia
LITHONIA, Ga. - A 28-year-old Lithonia man has been convicted in DeKalb County of stabbing and killing his mother four years ago.

On Feb. 25, 2020, DeKalb County Police Department's Mobile Crisis Unit responded to a home in Lithonia because of a fight between Antonio Williams and his mother, 49-year-old Terri Alexander.

They were arguing because he had not cleaned the bathroom. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital's mental health unit when it was discovered he was not taking his medication as prescribed.

On March 4, his mother picked him up from Grady after receiving multiple calls from the hospital. Mother and son then went to a store before going home. The phone was never unlocked again after 2:07 p.m. March 4, 2020.

On March 5, Williams went to his neighbor's house to call 911 and told the neighbor that he needed help because his mother had fainted. When police arrived, they found Alexander on the garage floor with a sheet covering her body. She had numerous stab wounds and was cold to the touch.

Police found a bloody chef's knife, bloody towels, black trash bags, bloody shoes, empty bleach bottles and a bathtub filled with water.

They also found a burn hole in the sheet covering the body.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts on Monday against Antonio Williams, 28, on charges of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony. DeKalb County Judge Winston Bethel, who presided over the trial, will schedule a sentencing hearing for Defendant Williams in the coming weeks.  
 