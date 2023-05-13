Medical emergency triggers 5-car-wreck, DeKalb County police say

article

At least three people were sent to the hospital after a major crash involving five vehicles in Lithonia, according to officials.

DeKalb County police say the wreck happened at Browns Mill Road and Snapfinger Road Saturday.

Those three individuals were all said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Browns Mill Road & Snapfinger Road, Lithonia (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Through a preliminary investigation, police discovered the accident was triggered by one driver suffering a minor medical emergency on the road. That driver was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.