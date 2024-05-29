Lithia Springs High School coach arrested for possible sexual misconduct

A teacher and track and field coach at Lithia Springs High School has been arrested for possible sexual misconduct, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office became aware of the issue on May 27. The victim, who is not being named, stated that while they were a student at the high school, they were sexually assaulted by Kerry Hood, a teacher at the school and a track and field coach.

The victim told the sheriff's office that the incidents took place on school grounds and other locations, including other states.

Hood is listed on Lithia Springs Lions website as the coach for girls track.

Probable cause was established for the arrest of Hood and he turned himself in on May 29.

FOX 5 Atlanta is in the process of obtaining a mug shot and reaching out to the school for comment.

Sheriff Tim Pounds would like to recognize the work of his quickly responding investigators who have worked on the case since the original incident report.



