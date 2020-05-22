List of library locations in Gwinnett County where kids can pick up free meals

Gwinnett County and Gwinnett County Public Library are collaborating to provide summer meals at two library branches for children needing food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children 18 years-old and younger can pick up free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches. Parents can pick up nutritious meals for their children at the locations to take home or the children can pick up their own meals. The meals, which consist of things like sandwiches and wraps, meet USDA guidelines.



Participating library branches are the Lawrenceville Branch and Snellville Branch of the Gwinnett Public Library starting Wednesday, May 27.

The locations are as follows:

Pinckneyville Park, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake

Shorty Howell Park, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville

Club Drive Park, 3330 Club Drive, Lawrenceville

Freeman’s Mill Park, 1401 Alcovy Road, Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Female Seminary, 455 South Perry Street, Lawrenceville

Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 East Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

Sweet Water Park, 800 Bethesda School Road, Lawrenceville

Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn

Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn

Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road, Loganville

Best Friend Park, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross

Cemetery Field, 211 Cemetery Street, Norcross

Graves Park, 1540 Graves Road, Norcross

Lucky Shoals Park, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross

Snellville Branch Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Lenora Park, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

DeShong Park, 2859 North DeShong Road, Stone Mountain

Yellow River Park, 3232 Juhan Road, Stone Mountain

Registration is not required. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies last at:

Meals are also available for adults with disabilities. The school district says it will ramp up its Seamless Summer feeding program for children June 8 through June 26, and will provide school locations once they are finalized.