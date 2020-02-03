Lip sync battle benefits Alzheimer’s disease research

If last night’s premiere of "The Masked Singer" has you in the mood for more colorful, energetic, and downright bonkers live performances an event at the Coca-Cola Roxy later this week will easily fit the bill. The 3rd Annual Battle for the Brain is happening at the Cobb County venue this Thursday, February 6th at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:00 p.m.).

The annual event is presented by Daughter’s Against Alzheimer’s, a non-profit which supports medical research related to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and the money raised will go to Emory University’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Now, to the fun part. Battle for the Brain is a lip-sync competition during which teams of performers from some of Atlanta’s top organizations (including the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Delta Air Lines, and Morgan Stanley) compete with full-scale performances of popular songs.

We’re talking costumes, makeup, wigs, stage effects the works! Twelve teams total will compete, and fans can vote for their favorite performer by donating money toward that team’s fundraising goal.

General admission tickets to the 3rd Annual Battle for the Brain are $50, and VIP tickets are $250. The Coca-Cola Roxy is located at The Battery Atlanta, at 800 Battery Avenue Southeast, Suite 500.

All we needed to hear was lip-sync competition” and the Good Day feature team was immediately speeding toward Cobb County.

Click the video player to check out our morning with Morgan Stanley team, getting some tips of presenting the perfect performance!

