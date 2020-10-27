Expand / Collapse search
Lilburn police officers release video showing Borat's traffic stop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Lilburn
FOX 5 Atlanta

Borat traffic stop in Georgia

The Lilburn Police Department performed a traffic stop in January that ended up being part of the new Borat movie.

LILBURN, Ga. - The new Sacha Baron Cohen film has already been getting a lot of buzz, but Metro Atlanta residents with a keen eye will know that a lot of the movie was actually filmed in Georgia.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” was released on Amazon Prime last week. It is a mockumentary comedy that is a sequel to “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," which saw a theatrical release in 2006.

Further proof the film was shot in Georgia was documented by the Lilburn Police Department during a response to a 911 call reporting a “suspicious person.”

Officers Alvey Lamb and Daniel Bride found the British comic behind the wheel of a beat-up yellow pickup truck with his “daughter” strapped to a car seat on top of the cab.

The 13-minute clip filmed by the officers’ body worn cameras during the stop in January 2020 is worth a watch. The officers quickly were clued in on the situation.

