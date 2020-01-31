Light snow falls in north Georgia mountains

Parts of northeast Georgia woke up to snow flurries Friday morning.

Snow flurries in Suches, Ga courtesy of Alan Fisher.

Videos and photos started pouring into the FOX 5 Newsroom around 8:30 a.m. as FOX 5 viewers reported snow flurries in the mountains.

Clarkesville courtesy of Barbara Kesler.

FOX 5's Joanne Feldman said as cold rain has moved across north Georgia, temperatures fell to a level in northeast Georgia (mainly from near and northeast of Gainesville) to support some snow or a wintry mix. With surface temperatures above freezing, accumulations aren't a big concern. However, some elevated surfaces, like decks, etc., may get some minor accumulation until temperatures warm a little over the next few hours.

Most of the rain moves out late Friday, but Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for a few passing rain showers. Skies will be clear for Sunday with temperatures rising into the upper 50s. This will lead us to unseasonably warm 60s for the first half of next week.