Lifeline setting up temporary shelter to help stop spread of dog flu

Canine influenza is spreading through animal shelters across the country, including in metro Atlanta.

"It is a very highly contagious, fast moving virus that only affects dogs, doesn't affect humans, can't be spread to humans or other animals, only between dogs," said Tiki Artist with Lifeline Animal Project.

When the virus hit DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Shelters, all the dogs in the three shelters managed by Lifeline Animal Project, received antibiotics. That's about a thousand dogs.

"We decided to keep it from spreading, we would proactively give antibiotics to all of the dogs in our shelters," said Artist.

Dogs who get the virus, show flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and trouble breathing.

"The main concern with this virus if it goes on too long untreated an animal can develop pneumonia, and it can be fatal," said Artist.

Dogs must be quarantined for 28 days.

To help keep the sick dogs isolated from healthy ones, Lifeline just signed a two-month lease for a building on Howell Mill Road where they will set up a temporary shelter. When the building is ready in a week or so, it will be used to house animals who need emergency assistance.

"Animals that have been surrendered, or tied up in a court case," said Artist.

For those looking to adopt or foster a dog, shelters are still open and safety protocols are in place. Anyone adopting a dog will be given specific instructions to keep their pet healthy.

"We would prefer animals continue to be adopted and fostered because they'll be better in a home where they're isolated rather than a shelter where it could still spread," said Artist.

This is just one more challenge on top of what has already been a difficult year, with overcrowding at shelters.

"That's why we need the communities support more than ever. We do encourage people to adopt or foster. We're more than happy to help match an animal with your lifestyle," said Artist.