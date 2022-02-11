Liam Neeson talks new action-thriller 'Blacklight'

From the award-winning "Schindler’s List" to the international blockbuster Taken, Liam Neeson has a long history of drawing big crowds to the box office. That legacy is likely to extend with the actor’s new action-thriller "Blacklight," which opens in theaters Friday.

"Blacklight" finds Neeson taking on the role of Travis Block, a government "fixer" who learns that the good guys he’s been working for might not be so good, after all. Aidan Quinn and Emmy Raver-Lampman co-star in the film, which was directed by Mark Williams.

Asked about his place on the shortlist of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Neeson says it’s something he never takes for granted — especially now, in light of the global pandemic.

"It’s great. I feel very, very honored," says Neeson. "The movies I do are hopefully, at the bare minimum, they’re entertaining. That’s what we’re trying to do. And we’re all going through crises at the moment; a pandemic, with suspect politicians, with suspect things happening in the world. And it’s good to be entertained, to see a movie."

Blacklight opens in theaters nationwide Friday, Feb. 11

