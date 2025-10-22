28 years later, Levi Frady case still unsolved as GBI seeks new leads

article

The Brief Levi Frady disappeared on Oct. 22, 1997, and was found dead the next day in Dawson County. GBI is still seeking two unidentified men seen in the area the day Frady vanished. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not determined who is responsible for his death.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation renewed its call for answers this week in the unsolved killing of 11-year-old Levi Frady, who disappeared exactly 28 years ago.

Frady would be 39 years old today.

What we know:

Frady vanished from Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Levi Frady and two 'witnesses' sought by the GBI.

His body was found the following day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in neighboring Dawson County.

No one has ever been charged.

Investigators have released sketches of two unidentified men seen in the area that day.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said who is responsible for Levi Frady’s death or whether the two men seen in sketches are considered suspects or witnesses.

It is still unclear what led to his disappearance, how he was killed, or whether any physical evidence has been recovered that could identify the person involved.

Authorities have not indicated if they believe the suspect is still alive or in the area.

What's next:

The GBI says the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and its Cleveland Regional Investigative Office continue to actively investigate the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Frady’s death or the identity of the men in the sketches is asked to contact the GBI’s Cleveland office at 706-348-4866 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).