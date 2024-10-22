Search still on for killer of 11-year-old found dead 27 years ago

article

It's been nearly 30 years, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has not given up hope on finding Levi Frady's killer. They're hoping that sharing sketches of a couple of potential witnesses could bring them new leads.

The 11-year-old boy disappeared 27 years ago on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County.

Ever since, the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the GBI Cleveland Regional Investigative Office have been searching for clues that could lead to an arrest.

Officials have shared a photo of Frady and sketches of potential witnesses. If you have any information on Frady's death or can help identify either of the men pictured, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 or GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).